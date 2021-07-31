Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

