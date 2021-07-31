Mizuho Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.