MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $235.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.22. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.