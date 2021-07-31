MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. MKS Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.480-$3.000 EPS.

MKSI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

