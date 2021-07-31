Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

NYSE:MOH opened at $273.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

