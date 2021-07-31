Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.
NYSE:MOH opened at $273.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.
