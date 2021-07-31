Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,669.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF remained flat at $$68.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Moncler has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

