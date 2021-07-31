Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,669.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF remained flat at $$68.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Moncler has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

