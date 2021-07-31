Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $384.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.