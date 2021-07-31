Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 168693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 355.83 ($4.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -48.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

