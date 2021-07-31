Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,340 ($30.57), with a volume of 39,231 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Morgan Sindall Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

