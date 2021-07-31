Morgan Stanley Boosts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $52.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

