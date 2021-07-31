Morgan Stanley Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $327.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $327.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.23.

NYSE:ROK opened at $307.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $308.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $76,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

