Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $68,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

