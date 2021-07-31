Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 746,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $67,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $91,122,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

