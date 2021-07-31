Morgan Stanley Has $64.61 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $64,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

