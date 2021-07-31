Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 235.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $66,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 761.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $296,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

