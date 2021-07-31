Morgan Stanley Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $212.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.27.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.