Morgan Stanley Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $340.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Shares of PYPL opened at $275.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

