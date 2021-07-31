Morgan Stanley Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $340.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Shares of PYPL opened at $275.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

