Morgan Stanley Raises Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $8.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $73,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 35.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

