Morgan Stanley Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

