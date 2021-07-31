Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXGBY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HXGBY stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

