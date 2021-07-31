Morgan Stanley Sells 1,157,194 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 66.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $69,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

