Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

MNARF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.