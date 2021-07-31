Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRT.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.58.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

