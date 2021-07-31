Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

OTCMKTS MGRUF opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

