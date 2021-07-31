Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £706.93 million and a P/E ratio of 56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,383.44 ($18.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,229.23.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 266 shares of company stock valued at $338,540.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

