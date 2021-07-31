Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £706.93 million and a P/E ratio of 56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,383.44 ($18.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,229.23.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 266 shares of company stock valued at $338,540.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

