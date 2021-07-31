Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAD opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.04.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.