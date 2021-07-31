MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.