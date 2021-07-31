MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $545.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.43.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI opened at $595.96 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $601.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.96. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.