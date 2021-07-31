MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $595.96 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $601.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

