Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

