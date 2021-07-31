N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Approximately 1,440,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,017,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.95 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of £17.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a current ratio of 22.63, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.74.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

