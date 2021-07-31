Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.38. 5,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $804.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

