Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $128.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

