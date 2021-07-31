National Bank Financial Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$83.19.

IAG stock opened at C$69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.99. iA Financial has a one year low of C$44.54 and a one year high of C$72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

