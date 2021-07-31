National Bank Financial Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.