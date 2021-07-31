National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.29.

FM opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27.

In other news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

