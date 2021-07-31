National Bank Financial Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

