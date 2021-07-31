National Bank Financial Downgrades Real Matters (TSE:REAL) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.04.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total transaction of C$46,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

