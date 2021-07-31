National Bankshares Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $38.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.52.

NYSE OVV opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,865,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

