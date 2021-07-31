Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTCO. HSBC started coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

