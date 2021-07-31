Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

