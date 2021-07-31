Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NTZ stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75. Natuzzi has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $42,000.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

