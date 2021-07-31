Needham & Company LLC Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $72.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.72 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

