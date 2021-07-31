Needham & Company LLC Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $450.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.89.

MPWR stock opened at $449.26 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $450.98. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 710,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

