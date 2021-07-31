Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $846.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

