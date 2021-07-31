Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

