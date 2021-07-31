Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.57. 2,537,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

