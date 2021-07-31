NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$1.770 EPS.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 241,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,086. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

