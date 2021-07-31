NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$1.770 EPS.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 241,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,086. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

